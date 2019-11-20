Man arrested on drug charges after yelling and waving pellet gun in street in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday morning in Paducah, Kentucky.
According to police, a call came in about a man walking in the street in the area of North 22nd Street and Kruger Street, waving a handgun.
Officers found a man matching the description at the intersection of North 13th Street and Northview Street.
The man was identified as Tavarus Farrow, 22. Farrow became argumentative and starting yelling and cursing.
Farrow was arrested and officers found a black pellet gun, closely resembling a Glock handgun. Methamphetamine, a pipe and other paraphernalia were also found.
Farrow was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
