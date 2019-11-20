Life Hacks with Laura: Using timers to help children

(KFVS) - Have you ever been a situation where you are telling your kids, “In five, we are going to leave the park” or “Five minutes and we are going to go to bed” and the time just keeps going and you just keeps saying that?
This is something I started in my house and it’s actually really working.
Basically, I have an Alexa right here, but you can do this on your phone too and set a time.
I just tell Alexa to set an alarm for 10 minutes. Then my girls now know that when the Alexa timer goes off, it’s time to go to bed.
