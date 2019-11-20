Ky. juvenile facing charges for allegedly making ‘kill list’

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is facing charges for allegedly making a “kill list.”
According to Paducah police, a 14 year old was taken into custody on a juvenile complaint charging him with second-degree terroristic threatening.
Police say he admitted to telling other juveniles that he had a list of people he intended to harm.
Officials at Paducah Tilghman High School told police they were informed the teen had a “kill list” and that he intended to act on it on Thursday. A detective conducted a number of interviews and then talked to the juvenile and his father.
According to police, the juvenile said the list wasn’t real, but admitted he had threatened to bring a gun to school.
He was taken into custody and then transported to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
