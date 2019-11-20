1 killed, 1-year-old and adult taken to medical center after crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash in Caldwell County, Kentucky on Nov. 19.
According to Kentucky State Police officials, they responded to a crash around 4:20 p.m.
Trooper Daniel Holland arrived at the scene of a single vehicle collision.
Officials said a 2007 silver Chevrolet Cobalt was headed east on I-24 at the 56 mile marker.
The driver, Jaryonlee Wells, 24 of Omaha, Nebraska, abruptly left the road and collided with trees.
Passengers of the vehicle included Heidi Renter, 22, and a one-year-old child.
Renter was pronounced dead on the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner’s Office.
Jaryonlee Wells and the child were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and are in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Holland.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.