Flood disaster loan outreach center to open in Alexander County, Ill.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Emergency Agency (IEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be opening four Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DOLC) to help victims of the 2019 historic flooding.
One of the centers will be in Alexander County.
Beginning Thursday, Nov. 21. through Dec. 5, a DOLC will open at Pit Stop Pizza in East Cape Girardeau.
The centers will help homeowners, renters, private non-profit organizations and business owners apply for low-interest, long-term loans and provide other information to assist with further flood recovery efforts.
Flooding victims Alexander, Pulaski and Union Counties are eligible for the loans.
Homeowners and renters can apply for loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Businesses and private non-profit organizations can apply for loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
The following is the hours of operation for the outreach center in East Cape Girardeau:
- Thursday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m
- Friday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24 the center will be closed
- Monday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 the center will be closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday
- Friday, Nov. 29 the center will be closed
- Saturday, Nov. 30 the center will be closed
- Sunday, Dec. 1 the center will be closed
- Monday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The other centers will be located in Jersey County, Rock Island County and Stephenson County.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 13, 2020.
The deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 14, 2020.
You can click here for more information on SBA loans or here to apply online.
