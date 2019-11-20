First responders train on emergency mobile hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on deploying an emergency mobile hospital in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday.
Crews trained putting together a tent system with four different wings that can be configured in different ways.
“These tents have heating, air conditioners, it has duct-work here above us that ducts the heat and air throughout the tent,” Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said. “It has dividers in here and lighting in it. So it’s very well equipped.”
Dillow said it’s important they are trained and prepared to help the public if an emergency situation were to ever arise
“It offers us some much flexibility that if there’s a disaster,” Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said. “We always think of the large earthquake and the hospital maybe has collapsed, we can put together a triage area maybe or an emergency hospital.”
Dillow said they are able to deploy this anywhere in the region and they could set it up in minutes.
The Homeland Security Response Team consists of first responders from the Jackson Fire Department, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Stoddard County Ambulance District, South Scott County Ambulance and Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.