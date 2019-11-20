First Alert: Plenty of sunshine and warmer temps

(KFVS) - Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures are hitting the Heartland.
The fog that impacted the early morning hours is gone.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says we’ll have high temperatures in the 50s to 60s by the afternoon.
Clouds will slowly start to move in during the early evening hours with our first system.
Showers will accompany it heading through Thursday. Our second system moves in Thursday night into Friday.
It will bring additional heavy and widespread rain into Saturday morning.
