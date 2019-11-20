2 face drug charges after traffic stop in Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women were arrested in Ballard County, Kentucky on drug charges on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Rhonda Beasley was arrested and charged with not having a legible license plate, operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of a methamphetammine.
The passenger, Ashley Schuder, was arrested and charged with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing methamphetamine and public intoxication with a controlled substance.
According to sheriff’s department officials they stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. in LaCenter.
During the traffic stop Sargent David Vance noticed the driver Beasley had blood shot eyes and there was and odor of marijuana was omitting from the vehicle.
A probable cause search was done on the vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.