2 face drug charges after traffic stop in Ky.
Two women were arrested in Ballard County, Kentucky on drug charges (Source: Ballard County Jail)
By Jasmine Adams | November 20, 2019 at 7:56 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:56 AM

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women were arrested in Ballard County, Kentucky on drug charges on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Rhonda Beasley was arrested and charged with not having a legible license plate, operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of a methamphetammine.

The passenger, Ashley Schuder, was arrested and charged with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing methamphetamine and public intoxication with a controlled substance.

According to sheriff’s department officials they stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. in LaCenter.

During the traffic stop Sargent David Vance noticed the driver Beasley had blood shot eyes and there was and odor of marijuana was omitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search was done on the vehicle.

