English program for international students suspended at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Operations for the Tennessee Intensive English Program at the University of Tennessee at Martin will stop May 31, 2020.
University officials said the program helps international students with language skills and cultural adjustment.
TIEP will continue to provide intensive English programs for students already registered for short-term sessions in spring 2020.
Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, university provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said that the program has gone through a financial deficit for the past three years.
“I want to emphasize that we will continue to pursue degree-seeking international students through a variety of different avenues, and we will continue to grow our study-abroad and travel-study programs,” Cavalier wrote in the email.
A five-year decline in TIEP student numbers also contributed to this deficit.
The TIEP began in 1974 and is part of UT Martin’s Office of International Programs and International Admissions.
