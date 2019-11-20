Dense Fog & Cold This Morning

A cooler start with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s north to mid 30s south. Fog will be an impact through the early morning. A dense fog advisory is issued for northern and eastern portions of the Heartland until 9am.
Mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.
Clouds will slowly start to move in during the early evening hours with our first system. Showers will accompany it heading through Thursday. Our second system moves in Thursday night into Friday and will bring additional heavy and widespread rain into Saturday morning.
-Lisa
