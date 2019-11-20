Deadly crash blocking ramp at I-24/KY 139 in Caldwell Co., Ky.

Deadly crash blocking ramp at I-24/KY 139 in Caldwell Co., Ky.
The estimate duration was two hours. (Source: WMBF News)
By Amber Ruch | November 19, 2019 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 6:02 PM

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deadly crash blocked the westbound entry ramp from KY 139 to I-24 at the Exit 56 interchange.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was off the right-of-way and away from traffic flow. The ramp was blocked to allow emergency response to the crash site.

The estimate duration was two hours.

As of 5 p.m., KYTC reported there was no impact to traffic on the mainline of I-24 westbound; however, westbound drivers should use appropriate caution.

A crash reconstruction investigation was requested.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.