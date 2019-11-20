Cape Air begins flights between Marion Ill. and Nashville, Tenn.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Cape Air will begin service flights between Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, Ill. and the international airport in Nashville, Tenn. on Jan. 29, 2020.
There will be two flights on weekdays, and one flight per day on weekends.
Cape Air will continue to offer four flights between MWA and St. Louis Lambert International Airport on weekdays, and two flights between MWA and STL on the weekends.
“We are excited to be expanding our service at Veterans Airport by offering multiple destinations to our Southern Illinois passengers,” Linda Markham, Cape Air president, said. "The added service allows residents and visitors greater access to southern Illinois and more options for our passengers looking to connect with our major airline partners in both St. Louis and Nashville.”
“With Nashville being such a growing destination of its own, and a majority of our market’s connecting traffic flowing to points south, we anticipate great success with these new flights," Doug Kimmel, Veterans Airport director, said.
Fares between MWA and BNA are from $69 each way. Fares between MWA and STL are from $29 each way, including all taxes and fees.
