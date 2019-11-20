3 arrested on burglary, wanton endangerment charges

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Three Mayfield, Kentucky men were arrested on several charges after police responded to a burglary complaint.
Police said they responded to North 5th Street and arrested 19-year-old Joshua Cole Keeling.
Keeling was charged with burglary and five counts of wanton endangerment.
From this same incident, police arrested 20-year-old Dillon Bradley Davidson. He was also charged with burglary and five counts of wanton endangerment.
Police said after Davidson entered the Graves County Jail, officials found contraband on him inside a back pack.
He was charged with being underage and having alcohol, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Also from the same incident, police arrested Jordan Tyler Dunnaway, 20. He was charged with burglary and five counts of wanton endangerment.
After he entered the Graves County Jail, police said contraband was found on his person. He was also charged with promoting contraband.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.