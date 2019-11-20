Arrest made in McCracken County, Ky. child abuse investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges in McCracken County, Ky. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have been investigating a report of child abuse since June 14, 2019.
On June 14, 2019, detectives responded to Baptist Health ER after medical staff reported a 2-year-old with obvious abuse-related injuries. The child had bruising over a large portion of his body.
A criminal investigation began and involved interviews with several people, including residents and the expert opinion of Kosair’s Medical Unit.
Priscilla Leaddington, 24, of Paducah, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree criminal abuse.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.