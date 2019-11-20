Ameren Mo. warns customers about new scams

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Don’t let it happen to you. That is the message to customers from Ameren Missouri, when it comes to scams.
For a fourth year, Ameren Missouri and the Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) are using Wednesday, Nov. 20 to warn customers about the sophisticated tactics of scammers.
This year’s theme is: “It Happened to Me, Don’t Let it Happen to You.”
The message is part of National Scam Awareness Week.
Right now, some utility customers are getting calls which involve an “overpayment" scam.
The crook on the other end of the line tells customers they have overpaid a bill and are due back compensation. The hook? To get victims to press a number to learn how they can get ‘their’ money back. Then they are connected to a scammer who asks for the customers bank account or credit card information to receive a refund. This is not the case.
Most scammers contact their victims by phone, in-person and online.
Scammers often pose as utility employees and threaten to disconnect or shut-off services if the customer does not make an immediate payment. The payment the scammer typically wants is a prepaid card or other non-traceable form.
Ameren states it will never ask a customer to make this type of payment or send a notification an hour before service is interrupted.
Other tricks customers may encounter include the following:
- Scammers offering to restore power quickly after a severe weather event, if an immediate fee is paid.
- Scammers calling a customer saying they’ve received a work order and give a fake case or identification number in the vicinity of the customer’s home.
- Scammers demanding a separate payment to replace or install a utility-related device or meter.
Ameren said customers might be getting more phone calls from scammers during the next two months.
“With the holidays being just days away, scammers will become more aggressive in their attempts to steal from unknowing victims,” stated Maria Gomez, security supervisor, Ameren.
Anyone can become a victim to a utility impostor scam.
“In fact, roughly 60 percent of scams reported to our members are from business customers,” said UUAS Executive Director Monica Martinez, a former regulator, Michigan Public Service Commission. "Education is the best way to stop these fraudulent scams.”
Ameren Missouri offers the following advice to help customer protect themselves:
- Never give your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or saving account numbers to anyone who calls, sends an email or comes to your home requesting this information.
- Don’t trust anyone asking for immediate payment. If you suspect that someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583.
- Sign up to manage your Ameren account online where you can immediately check the status of your account.
- Never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies don't specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, mail or at pay in person locations.
