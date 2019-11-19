Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in rural Williamson County , Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A West Frankfort woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Ill. on Monday, Nov. 18.
According to Williamson County Coroner Mike “Junior” Burke, at 9:03 p.m. a West Frankfort police officer found a crashed vehicle on Old Frankfort Road just south of Harmony Church Road. A woman was found dead in the vehicle.
The woman was identified as Nicole Gaynor, 51 of West Frankfort, Ill.
Reports show that Gaynor was traveling south on Old Frankfort Road when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree. Gaynor was killed on impact.
The investigation is ongoing.
