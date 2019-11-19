What you need to know Nov. 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Partly cloudy skies across the Heartland will start off the day.
Lisa Michaels says light drizzle or an isolated rain shower is possible during the early morning.
Heading into the afternoon, sun will shine over Missouri with clouds still lingering in Western Kentucky, Tennessee, and southeastern Illinois.
High temperatures will reach the middle 50s to low 60s.
The sky is staying clear tonight and will allow temperatures to drop back into the low to mid 30s.
Winds will be picking up Wednesday evening as our first system approaches. Rain will accompany it heading into Thursday.
Rain activity will continue through Friday and the first half of Saturday due to a second system.
Most of the weekend looks dry and cooler with temps in the 40s as of now.
- Schools are showing support to the Vandalia, Illinois community following a deadly crash.
- Toy Testers: This Orangutwang game might make your kids go bananas.
- A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges in Carter County, Mo. on Monday, Nov. 18.
- There is a new place in the Heartland to get your Christmas centerpiece.
Actor Nicolas Cage is in final talks for a new movie in which Cage would play a fictional version of himself.
A Nevada couple says they are grateful to firefighters for saving their wedding plans.
