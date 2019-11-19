U.S. Army Veteran Josh Richardson keynote speaker at SIC Veterans Day ceremony

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Army Specialist Josh Richardson of Carrier Mills spoke at the Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony at Southeastern Illinois College.
Richardson served in the US Army from 2002-2007 as a tank crewman for M1A1 Abrams tanks. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004-2005.
Richardson is a 2001 graduate of Galatia High School. He earned an associate degree in nursing from Southeastern. He obtained a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing and a Masters in Science of Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner from Chamberlain University.
The National Anthem was sung by SIC student Kale Rister and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Pre-K class of the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study. Executive dean of student services Chad Flannery welcomed the audience to the ceremony. Bridget Payne gave the benediction at the end of the ceremony.
Richardson was also joined by Color Guard from Eldorado VFW Post 3479 and Michael Hillegas Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution members, Sharon L. Tanner, Kathy R. Morris, Janice Hall and Sheila Albright to remember those who died defending their country and to support those who have returned home from service or who are currently serving in the military.
At the end of the event Flannery announced the kick-off of the Veterans Old Glory brick campaign happening at Southeastern Illinois College. This campaign will specifically honor our country’s servicemen and women.
SIC Student Government and the SIC Foundation are teaming up to make lasting improvements on campus as well as celebrate Veterans. SIC plans to build a memorial surrounding the flagpole on the south side of campus.
Patrons can choose a message to be laser engraved on one of the bricks paving the new Veterans Memorial for just $75-$400. These bricks can be used to recognize a special veteran, honor a lost veteran, or commemorate one’s time in the service.
