Town hall meeting on school reorganization study to be held in Vienna, Ill.

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna school leaders will hold a town hall meeting to discuss whether it would beneficial or detrimental to reorganize the current dual district system into a unit system in Johnson County, Illinois.
The current dual district consists of five separate school districts which includes Buncombe 43, Cypress 64, New Simpson Hill 32, Vienna 55, and Vienna 13-3.
The following are examples of a unit system: Marion Unit 2, Carterville Unit 5, Herrin Unit 4, Massac Unit 1.
The community meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Vienna High School media center.
Those wanting to attend the meeting are asked to arrive early to secure a parking spot due to the ongoing Vienna Classic Basketball Tournament.
Consultants conducting the school reorganization studies will be hosting the meeting.
In October, Cypress, Vienna and Vienna High School boards voted to pass a resolution to conduct a school reorganization feasibility study. Buncombe and New Simpson Hill school boards voted to reject the resolution.
According to Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the study will cost $16,200 and will be fully funded by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).
Superintendent Stafford said if the study were show that the current dual district system should be transitioned toward a unit system, more steps would be required before action could be taken.
This would include each school board filing a petition with the Regional Office Education, requesting permission to pursue a referendum and asking the public to approve the consolidation of the districts.
Stafford said a reorganization of the schools would not mean closing buildings or losing staff, but could mean incentive funds from the state.
The pending capital bill in Illinois is the one of the driving factors in requesting a reorganization study.
Stafford believes information from the study could be helpful to answering long-term questions related to the direction of potential future capital projects.
For more information on school district reorganization feasibility studies click here.
