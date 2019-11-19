Tomorrow looks good, the end of the week looks wet.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds across our eastern counties but much of the area is enjoying sunshine and mild temperatures. Many areas will see the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon west of the Mississippi River. This evening we will see clearing skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall through the 40s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.