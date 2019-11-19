Tomorrow looks good, the end of the week looks wet.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds across our eastern counties but much of the area is enjoying sunshine and mild temperatures. Many areas will see the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon west of the Mississippi River. This evening we will see clearing skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall through the 40s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.
Wednesday may start off with some patchy fog with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be mild with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Rain will move back into the Heartland Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front moves our way. Colder air will spill into the area by Friday with rain continuing. Right now the weekend looks cool and dry.
