Southern Illinois supports Vandalia, Ill. after tragic car wreck kills four

Illinois (KFVS) - Schools across the Heartland are showing support to the Vandalia, Illinois community following a deadly crash on Saturday.
The accident happened on Route 185 in Montgomery County, Ill.
Four people were killed in the head-on crash, including the daughter and parents Vandalia High School principal.
After that tragedy, school districts across Illinois including Murphysboro and Harrisburg are sticking with them by wearing red.
On social media, Harrisburg High School said, “We support our friends from Vandalia and send prayers as they deal with tragedy and loss within their district."
Murphysboro High School also took to social media to spread the word.
They said, “To honor the lives lost and the community of Vandalia, please wear red [Monday]. Many thoughts of comfort and peace to them.”
The Murphysboro High School Principal Cody Ellermeyer said this hits close to home.
“I think it’s togetherness, sticking together,” said Ellermeyer. “I know at our high school we try to foster a major family feel and culture to our building. we wear stronger together t-shirts, we help one another when we’re down. I would say that’s probably what the Vandalia community high school is really sticking together and trying to be there for one another.”
If you are interested in donating, you can do so in person at Murphysboro High School or call the Vandalia School District directly via Dr. Jennifer Garrison at Vandalia Community School District #203 at (618) 283-4525.
