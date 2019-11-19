SEMO takes a harder look at prior learning, experience when it comes to admissions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University officials will take a harder look at prior learning and workplace experience when it comes to the admission process.
This will be a big help for non-traditional students who may have been in the workforce before applying to college.
They may gotten skills and experiences in their careers and now want or need to complete an undergraduate or graduate degree.
“We are excited to expand the opportunities for students to earn recognition for their real-world experiences or prior education that can translate into college credit to begin their journey at Southeast,” said Chelsea McNeely, director of Southeast Online Programs. “Prior learning assessments provide all students enhanced learning options to increase their pace of study and accelerate their path to degree completion.”
Academic departments and programs offer unique ways to earn credits by portfolio, performance, certification or credentials.
McNeely said Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) helps provide a flexible learning framework and environment that allows students to achieve their higher education goals.
Southeast’s PLA gives students opportunities for a variety of interests and disciplines, including military and law enforcement service, management and business portfolios, nursing credentials, TG University credits and a review of MBA prerequisites. There are also considerations for those who are certified professional secretaries or administrators.
The Office of Military and Veterans Services (OMVS) can review prospective students who are veterans with military service on their skills and experiences to satisfy specific degree requirements.
In Southeast’s Harrison College of Business and Computing, the prerequisites for entry into Southeast’s MBA Program have been reduced.
Dr. Gillian Nicholls, director of graduate programs in business in the Harrison College, said a students’ work-related experiences and previously completed undergraduate business courses are being considered in the admissions process.
Faculty in Southeast’s Graduate Programs in Business evaluate degrees and course materials from other institutions and allow prospective students to demonstrate their business proficiency by taking and passing program exams.
An additional credit through exam programs is also an option for a variety of disciplines to help people gain recognition for what they know and can do, regardless of how or where they learned it.
College credit earned by examination may be counted towards general education, majors, minors or elective requirements at Southeast.
University officials said the recognized credit by exam programs include CLEP Subject Examinations, DSST/Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support (DANTES), Microsoft Office Specialist, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Departmental Exams.
The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance is also looking at new options for a degree plan for dance professionals interested in earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance.
The school would give students credit for their previous experience with a professional dance company, allowing them to complete their degree within two years.
For more information about Southeast’s PLA program and opportunities, visit semo.edu/pla.
