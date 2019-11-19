Homeowner facing drug charges after reported home invasion, shooting

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The homeowner is facing charges after a reported home invasion and shooting.
Anthony Dominique Crittendon, 27, was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces with a firearm enhancement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Deputies were called out at 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19 to an address on Tom Drive for a shooting. The caller, identified as the homeowner, reported there was a shooting at his home and the person tried to rob him.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the homeowner and a man who had been shot multiple times.
The homeowner told detectives that a woman knocked on his door around midnight. After answering the door, he said she asked to use his phone. As he went to get his phone, he said two masked men forced the door open. He said they were armed with “assault-style looking weapons.”
According to detectives, they hit the homeowner multiple times with the rifles and demanded to know where the money was. They said the woman was not seen again.
The two suspects allegedly ransacked the home, and at some point, the resident was able to get to a semi-automatic pistol that he had hidden. He then started shooting at both of the men, firing multiple shots, and hit both of them.
Detectives say one of the suspects ran from the home, while the other collapsed inside the home but remained conscious. The injured suspect was taken to an out-of-town hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Minutes after receiving the first 911 call, they received another 911 call about a second man with multiple gunshot wounds that had been dropped off at the Pocket Shell gas station on 6th Street in Mayfield by an unknown woman.
The man was also taken to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects’ locations and conditions are being monitored by investigators.
Detectives got a search warrant for the home on Tom Drive for any evidence and to process the scene of the reported home invasion and shooting.
During a search of the home, investigators found and seized about $8,000 in small bills, just under 2 pounds of marijuana, electronic scales, packaging materials and other related items.
They say the marijuana was found by the suspects during the home invasion and had been placed in a bag along with other drug-related items that the suspects had planned on taking. Detectives also recovered the masks that both suspects were wearing when they entered the home.
Multiple spent shell casings and firearms were also seized as part of the investigation from both the homeowner and the wounded suspect.
At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the homeowner was arrested and charged.
The names of the suspects that were shot are not being released at this time.
