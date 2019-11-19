Parking concerns near SEMO campus dominate city council meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A motion to ban parking on Normal Avenue was tabled at the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Nov. 18 after opposition to the plan was raised by both nearby residents and students.
Normal Avenue is a Cape Girardeau-maintained street that runs through between several Southeast Missouri State University buildings. The avenue is used for parking by students and visitors to reach the Kent Library and Academic Hall.
Several students spoke in favor of the ban, citing a survey they did that showed there were 48 legal parking spots on the street, but at the same time, another 25 cars parked illegally.
They said the number of illegally parked cars made it difficult for the 1,356 students they counted in the study to cross the street. Councilman Dan Presson stated that banning parking on the street would make it easier to determine which vehicles were illegally parked and to ticket them.
The SEMO Department of Public Safety said while they had the ability to ticket the vehicles on a street that is not part of campus, that is not a primary area of their enforcement.
Nearby resident John Voss spoke against banning parking saying that the students would move to other nearby streets where parking is already at a premium. One SEMO student opposed to the plan talked about the inconvenience it could cause when she needed to drop off something at Kent Library.
Council decided to table the motion to get more information from the city staff and the University. It will be brought up again at a later council meeting.
Also discussed at the council meeting, was extending the funding timeline for TTF funding from five years to seven or eight, meaning that it would not go before voters every five years but longer time. Council members Dan Presson, Ryan Essex and Robbie Guard felt that the five-year time frame for taking the transportation funding to the voters allowed the citizens more opportunity to express how the money was being used and the council had built up public trust with the plan.
The council also formally approved an agreement with Penzel construction on designing a new city hall at the old courthouse location.
The council is also looking for new members of the Liquor Control Board. The board is being re-organized after a new ordinance was passed to change the way members were appointed.
