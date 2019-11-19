Paducah police investigating drug store break-in

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a break-in at Davis Drugs.
According to the Paducah Police Department, an employee reported he arrived for work on Saturday morning, November 16 and found a door had been pried open.
A large quantity of prescription medications and other items were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information may also be provided through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers.”
