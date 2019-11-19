Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to host its 2nd Adopt a Veteran Christmas event

(KFVS) - Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) is hosting its 2nd Annual Adopt-A-Veteran program for Christmas.
Item wish lists have been collected from area Veterans organizations, Veterans homes and other assisted living/nursing homes in Perryville, Mo. and surrounding areas.
Items will be collected at the MNVM Welcome Center at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Perryville, Mo. from Nov. 23 until Dec. 11.
Each Veteran is assigned an ornament on the Adopt-A-Veteran Christmas Tree in the Welcome Center.
Visitors are encouraged to choose an ornament and provide the listed items for that veteran. Volunteers from MNVM will distribute the gifts during December.
Those wishing to participate and adopt a veteran this year should:
- Choose an ornament from the tree.
- Purchase all items (NEW) listed.
- Wrap purchased items in patriotic wrapping paper and put in ONE large bag or box with the list provided attached.
- Return the requested items to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial no later than Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
