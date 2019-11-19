MDC thanks hunters for providing samples for CWD testing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is thanking thousands of hunters who participated in its mandatory sampling of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the white-tailed deer population.
The effort took place in 29 counties on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 during the opening weekend of the November firearms deer season. Over 18,800 tissue samples from hunter-harvested deer were collected for CWD testing.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a deadly disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. MDC’s sampling and testing effort hope to limit the spread of the disease.
The opening weekend of the fall firearms deer season is the most popular two hunting days for deer hunters. Hunters take about a third of the state’s total annual deer harvest during those two days. It also gives MDC the best opportunity to collect tissues for sampling.
MDC’s statewide voluntary CWD sampling effort is season-long and continues through Jan. 15, 2020.
Tissue samples are sent to the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. Hunters who submitted tissue samples can get free test results here.
