Marion High School closed Wednesday for bed bug inspection, treatment

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed bugs have been confirmed in at least two classrooms at Marion High School.
As of Tuesday night, the school informed parents and guardians, as well as posted on Facebook, that Marion High School would not be in session on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
They said the school would be professionally inspected for bed bugs and treated as necessary starting Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday.
School officials said that fewer than five students and two adjacent classrooms were identified as having bed bugs.
All impacted areas are being professionally treated and parents with students in the impacted classrooms have been notified.
