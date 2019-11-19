Man arrested after threatening ex-girlfriend with handgun

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend has been arrested.
According to police in Murray, Kentucky, on Sunday, Nov. 17 they responded a restaurant to meet with the ex-girlfriend of Billy J. Puckett.
Puckett was later found by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials and arrested by Murray police.
He is charged with wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.
Police said the woman explained that Puckett threatened her with a handgun that he pulled from the center console of a vehicle they were in.
She told police Puckett put a round in the gun’s chamber and verbally threatened her.
Puckett left the vehicle and hid before officers arrived, according to police.
An investigation and interviews with witnesses led to an arrest warrant for Puckett.
After Puckett was arrested he was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
