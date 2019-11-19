Life Hacks with Laura: Traveling with young children

(KFVS) - If you have young children, listen up, this is a life hack that Laura said has saved her so many times.
It’s just a little portable potty that stays in your trunk at all times. Whether you are out somewhere that doesn’t have a restroom, or you are traveling, this can be a lifesaver.
Another plus is you don’t have to pull off the interstate and go into a gas station. You just do your business and you are back on the road again.
Something else smart to keep close by is Lysol wipes to clean it out. Laura said she also keeps a little baggie that has some extra toilet paper, more wipes and then plastic bags just in case you need to dispose of anything.
