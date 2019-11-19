16 lbs. of pot seized during traffic stop on I-55

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop on Interstate 55 ends with an arrest and several pounds of drugs seized.
The driver, Lee Foley, of Kennett, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Rebecca Morgan, also of Kennett, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.
At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, Scott City police stopped a vehicle on I-55 southbound, near the Scott City exit, for a traffic violation.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver rolled the window down and the officer smelled what he believed to be marijuana.
Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said 16 pounds of marijuana in a plant form, as well as THC-infused edibles, were discovered during a search of the vehicle.
According to police, the two traveled to Colorado where they legally bought the products. They were on their way back to Kennett when they were stopped by police.
