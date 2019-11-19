3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Clark’s River Road in Paducah on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
According to police, Stephen Utz, 59, an inspector with Paducah Fire Department’s Code Enforcement Division, was sitting at a red light in a city-owned vehicle when a vehicle driven by Rodger Watson, 47, of Hickory Ky. rear-ended Utz.
Utz’s vehicle continued into a vehicle driven by Johnny Baker, 70, of Paducah, Ky.
Watson claims he was distracted by his truck’s radio at the time of the crash and didn’t know the light was red.
Baker complained of neck pain, while Utz suffered more serious injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Watson sought medical treatment on his own.
