First Alert: Warmer afternoon, rain lingers for some in the Heartland

(KFVS) - We are seeing a few clouds across our eastern counties.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said much of the area is enjoying sunshine and mild temperatures.
Many areas will see the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon west of the Mississippi River.
This evening we will see clearing skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall through the 40s during the evening hours.
Winds will be picking up Wednesday evening as our first system approaches. Rain will accompany it heading into Thursday.
Rain activity will continue through Friday and the first half of Saturday due to a second system.
Most of the weekend looks dry and cooler with temps in the 40s as of now.
