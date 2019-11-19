First Alert: Warmer afternoon, rain lingers for some in the Heartland

First Alert Forecast 6 p.m. 11/19
By Jasmine Adams | November 19, 2019 at 4:31 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 7:01 PM

(KFVS) - We are seeing a few clouds across our eastern counties.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said much of the area is enjoying sunshine and mild temperatures.

Rain chances are mostly low in the Heartland (Source: KFVS)
Many areas will see the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon west of the Mississippi River.

This evening we will see clearing skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall through the 40s during the evening hours.

Winds will be picking up Wednesday evening as our first system approaches. Rain will accompany it heading into Thursday.

Temps are looking warmer for the next few days (Source: KFVS)
Rain activity will continue through Friday and the first half of Saturday due to a second system.

Most of the weekend looks dry and cooler with temps in the 40s as of now.

