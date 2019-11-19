Expect to pay a little more at the pump this Thanksgiving

(KFVS) - Filling up your vehicle’s gas tank could cost you a little more this year.
According to GasBuddy,the national average gasoline price for Thanksgiving are projected to be the highest since 2014.
This year, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is expected to be $2.56 per gallon. This is a penny higher than last year.
In a survey, 30 percent of Americans said the high prices will not impact their travel plans.
Approximately 65 percent of Americans plan to travel by car during the Thanksgiving holiday.
This year GasBuddy reports there will be seven percent more drivers on the road for Thanksgiving this year.
Nearly one fifth of drivers expect to spend four to six hours in a vehicle to get to their Thanksgiving destination.
If you plan on traveling between now and Christmas, analysts believe gas prices will drop.
GasBuddy offers the following money-saving tips for drivers over the holiday season:
- The Day of the Week Matters. Monday offers the lowest average gas price in 30 states, making it the best day to fill-up. The day with the most expensive average gas prices: Friday.
- Don’t Drive Like a Maniac. Aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking as they can cost drivers up to an extra $477 per year in fuel consumption.
- Take advantage of loyalty or cash back programs to save money or earn rewards when filling-up the gas tank. Two-thirds of Americans use this type of payment during their Thanksgiving trip
To check out the lowest gas prices near you, or wherever you travel here.
