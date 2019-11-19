Drizzle This Morning

Partly cloudy skies across the Heartland to start off the day. Light drizzle or an isolated rain shower is possible during the early morning. Heading into the afternoon, sun will shine over Missouri with clouds still lingering in Western Kentucky, Tennessee, and southeastern Illinois. High temperatures will reach the middle 50s to low 60s.
Staying clear tonight will allow temperatures to drop back into the low to mid 30s.
Winds will be picking up Wednesday evening as our first system approaches. Rain will accompany it heading into Thursday. Rain activity will continue through Friday and the first half of Saturday due to a second system. Most of the weekend looks dry and cooler with temps in the 40s.
-Lisa
