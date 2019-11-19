Crews on scene of grain fire at SEMO Regional Port Authority

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a grain fire at the SEMO Regional Port Authority on Tuesday evening, November 19.
Scott City and Cape Girardeau fire departments battled the fire at Midwest Grain.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the fire started in the same bin that caught fire at few weeks ago. It contained soybeans.
Flames were showing from about halfway up the bin when crews arrived. Smoke was billowing out of the top of the bin.
Below is an image from the SkyCam Network. You can see the fire in Scott City from our SkyCam in Cape Girardeau.
As of 6 p.m., the smoke was dissipating and the fire was out.
Crews said no one was injured in the incident.
