Church rebuilding efforts in full swing after tornado struck 8 months ago

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mt. Zion Baptist Church near Paducah is well in the rebuilding phase after a tornado ripped through it eight months ago.
In just the past two months, they have reopened the renovated preschool facility and have renovated some of the classrooms.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Senior Pastor Wes Conner said it's great to see progress each day.
"It's just awesome to be able to see the preschool back," Conner said. "To see the educational wing being worked on day-by-day and to see our worship services be full. Just being able to look to the future now and start to anticipate, with great excitement, what the Lord is going to do to help us rebuild the new Mt. Zion."
They are also working with consultants for the design of a new sanctuary and hope to have plans completed in the near future.
