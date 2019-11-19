2 arrested in ongoing drug trafficking investigation

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman are being held without bond in the Stoddard County Jail on drug trafficking charges.
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a room at the Hickory House Motel in Dexter, Missouri as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation..
During the search, deputies report they found approximately 546 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and pills, a .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun, ammunition packaging materials and digital scales.
Tracy Fleming, 37 of Dexter, and Thomas Aaron Christian, 25 of Bloomfield, were arrested.
Both were charged with trafficking Drugs second degree, class B felony, and unlawful use of a weapon, class E felony.
Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Dexter Police Department were also involved in the drug seizure.
