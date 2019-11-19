Applications for hemp licensing program now open in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Growers and processors of hemp in Kentucky can now apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2020 hemp licensing program.
Applications must be submitted by March 15, 2020. Processor applications may be submitted year-round.
State officials with the Department of Agriculture said they have had an increase in processors.
“Kentucky’s hemp industry had a banner year in 2019 with nearly 1,000 growers and an influx of processors,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “We expect that momentum to continue in 2020, and we look forward to seeing more farmers apply to grow this crop that connects Kentucky’s past with its future. At the same time, we strongly urge anyone considering growing hemp to make sure they fully understand the risks as well as the opportunities involved in entering an emerging industry.”
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) oversees the hemp licensing program.
Department officials said they will host an online application portal on its hemp webpage.
A Kentucky Hemp Summit will be held on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. EST at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
Early registration costs $25. This includes lunch and can be completed online. The deadline for early registration is Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The department will accept late registrations until Nov. 26 for $50 (includes a $25 late fee). Summit officials said pre-registration is required; on-site registration will not be available.
Applicants, growers and processors will have the opportunity to learn more about the production process as well as the hemp industry.
There will also be information provided on Kentucky’s plans for 2020 and the new online application process. The Summit will also feature a tradeshow.
For more information about the KDA’s hemp research pilot program, go to kyagr.com/hemp.
