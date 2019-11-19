Applications for hemp licensing program now open in Ky.

“Kentucky’s hemp industry had a banner year in 2019 with nearly 1,000 growers and an influx of processors,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “We expect that momentum to continue in 2020, and we look forward to seeing more farmers apply to grow this crop that connects Kentucky’s past with its future. At the same time, we strongly urge anyone considering growing hemp to make sure they fully understand the risks as well as the opportunities involved in entering an emerging industry.”