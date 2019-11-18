Woman, man arrested on drug, evading police charges

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Brittany Medley was arrested and charged with careless driving, fleeing or evading, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, possession o a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance and warrants for bail jumping and contempt of court.
Jacob Cripps, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Ballard County Sheriff’s Office officials, around 1:18 a.m. they attempted to stop a black Pontiac G6 with Missouri tags.
Officials said the vehicle was veering across the center line and was being investigated to see if the driver was impaired.
The vehicle did not stop for officials.
The driver, Medley, led officials on a pursuit down Moore Road in La Center, down Hazelwood toward Barlow and through fields that led back around the Hazelwood and Moore intersection.
The vehicle was stopped when it struck a tree.
Medley and Cripps attempted to run from officials.
They were both caught. Officials said they found items of suspected methamphetamine use including two syringes as well as scales and ledgers related to the sale of illegal narcotics.
Medley was found to have a felony warrant out of McCracken County and several misdemeanor warrants from McCracken County and Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.