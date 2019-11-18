Woman found in business during early morning hours, arrested

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky woman is in custody after Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson said she was found inside a business.
Davidson arrested Wendi L Wight, 38 of Salem, on a burglary charge. She was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
On Monday, Nov. 18, officials said they an alarm at a Salem business went off around 5:15 a.m.
The owner and Sheriff Davidson arrived and found Wight inside.
Davidson said Wight entered through the rear of the building and tripped the alarm as she went inside.
It is unclear at this time if she acted alone and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.