Woman facing charges after leading Graves Co. deputies on chase

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase.
Sabrina Weeks, 29, was charged with fleeing or evading in vehicle and on foot, operating a motor vehicle on a revoked operators license, several counts of wanton endangerment, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief for damaging a landowner’s fence.
According to the Graves County, Ky. deputies, they were dispatched to a reported fight in progress in the Pryorsburg area on U.S. Highway 45 South around 9:20 a.m. on Monday, November 18.
As a deputy was heading to the call, he met a vehicle on U.S. Highway 45, just south of Mayfield, that matched the description of one in the report of the fight.
After the deputy turned his vehicle around, the suspect vehicle made a right turn into the Dairyman Supply business with the deputy following. They say the vehicle then sped through several fields and drove across recently harvested soybean fields back behind the Progress Rail facilities, running through a fence at one point during the chase.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver jumped from the vehicle and ran off while it was still in motion, leaving three other people inside. The vehicle continued moving forward for about 50 yards.
The driver escaped on foot while the deputy detained the three other passengers in the car.
According to the sheriff’s office, an assortment of meth-related drug paraphernalia was found outside the vehicle in a purse belonging to the suspected driver, who was later identified as Sabrina Weeks.
She was reportedly wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Calloway County, Ky.
Deputies say several small, plastic baggies containing meth, digital scales and an assortment of new and used syringes were found in the suspected driver’s purse.
A couple of hours later in a field near the county landfill, deputies say a detective saw the suspect and chased her for about 50 yards before apprehending her in a creek. She was arrested and identified as 29-year-old Sabrina Weeks.
The three passengers were released from custody and the Weeks was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Mayfield police also assisted in the search.
