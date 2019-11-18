1 victim out $600 after scammer asked for bail funding

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Businesses in Calloway County, Kentucky have been getting scam calls about bail money.
Sheriff’s Office officials said on Sunday, Nov. 17, two businesses received phone calls from an individual claiming to be with Calloway County Sheriffs Office.
The caller asked for funding to bail out an individual who was in custody.
The caller asked for payment in gift cards in exchange for the individual in custody to be released.
Officials said one individual being scammed for over $600.
They urge the public to disregard any phone calls like these and to know that law enforcement will not call to request bail money, in any form, for anyone in custody.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.