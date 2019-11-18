Toy Testers: Orangutwang Game

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s that time of year when you’re wondering what to buy your little ones for the holiday season, so we’re putting the top-rated toys to the test.
The Orangutwang game might make your kids go bananas. Miss Nolen’s kindergarten class at Sikeston Kindergarten Center helped put it to the test.
“I liked the part when it twanged.”
Here’s how it works. The players hang fruits and animals anywhere possible off the orangutan. The goal is to keep the great ape from springing off the vine.
“We definitely wanna mention that it’s okay if it falls off, that doesn’t mean you lost. It just means you can play again, and that just means you get to have more fun," said Emily Nolen, the student’s teacher.
The suspense kept the kids hanging on.
“It scared me.”
“A little bit too nervous.”
“It was like kind of loud.”
Everyone agreed that little bit of fear made the surprise even sweeter when the orangutan falls off the vine.
“Oh I think that’s their favorite part. They love that," said Nolen.
But the game was not foolproof, so don’t monkey around. Bumping the trees or base of the game makes it twang too. Another heads up, it comes with a bunch of small pieces.
“Definitely put all those little pieces in a plastic bag and keep it together in a box, just so they don’t loose all the pieces and they don’t roll around and fall everywhere," said Nolen.
Still, it’s safe to say it passed the test.
“It did seem like they were having fun. I thought they did really well with it. I mean we didn’t have anybody that was upset. They all loved playing it. They were ready to play again," said Nolen.
Overall Miss Nolen’s Kindergarten class gave the Orangutwang Game 4.5 out of 5 stars.
This toy’s better for younger kids around ages 4 and 5. It averages around $15 and is fun for a group to play.
