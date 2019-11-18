Some warmer temperatures for a change

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are dealing with a lot of clouds across the area today with mild temperatures. Clouds this evening will keep temperatures from falling fast after sunset. Readings will drop through the 40s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s north to lower 40s south.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild. Highs will range from the middle 50s northeast to the lower 60s south.
The mild temperatures will continue through Thursday, but rain chances will increase by then as well. A cold front will bring an end to the mild temperatures on Friday, but rain will likely hang around.
