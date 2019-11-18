Vehicle wanted in connection with kidnapping, shooting crashes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a vehicle that may be connected to an assault and kidnapping in St. Louis, Missouri.
On Sunday, Nov. 17, police began their search for a blue Subaru BRZ with an Illinois plate reading “AS 57200.”
Police said the vehicle was stolen and used in an assault and kidnapping on the 3400 block of Chippewa.
The suspect shot at the victim and forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint.
Around 8 a.m. Monday, police said the suspected vehicle took off from a traffic stop near natural Bridge/Goodfellow and crashed.
No other vehicles were involved.
The 22-year-old suspect and the 27-year-old victim were transported to a hospital for crash related injuries.
Both were listed in stable condition.
Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.
Investigators report the victim had not been shot and did know the suspect.
