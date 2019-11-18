Partly Cloudy and Foggy Morning

Warming Up this Week

First Alert Weather at Noon 11/18
By Lisa Michaels | November 18, 2019 at 4:49 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 12:33 PM

A partly cloudy and cool start to the morning with some light fog developing across the Heartland. Today will be dry starting off as partly cloudy and turning to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 50s. It will be a warmer evening tonight with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s due to clouds covering the sky.

Staying mainly dry the first half of the week with temperatures warming back into the 60s, but rain is on the way Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

-Lisa

