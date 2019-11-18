McCracken County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle break in suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to vehicle break-ins in the Lone Oak area.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie with the word “Brooklyn” on it.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video going through unlocked vehicles in the Lone Oak area around 3 a.m. on Nov. 16.
At least one firearm was taken.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave items of value such as firearms in a vehicle overnight.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719.
