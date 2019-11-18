Mayfield, Ky man arrested on burglary and assault charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested after an assault and burglary on Sunday, Nov. 17.
According to Police, a man and woman were in their home at 11:10 a.m. when John Thomas, 21, of Mayfield, Ky. enter the home and began attacking the man. The woman was attacked too.
A short time later Thomas left. Graves County deputies were able to find Thomas near Flint Church Road and US 641. Thomas has visible signs from the fight.
On Sunday, November 17th at approximately 11:10 am, Murray Police officers responded to a residence on Ryan Avenue for a reported fight in progress.
Thomas was charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree assault. Thomas was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
