Man sentenced to more than 4 years for aggravated battery of child

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday, Nov. 18.
Terrill A. Travis, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated battery to a child and admitting to violating conditions of probation in Jackson County Court on Nov. 15.
Travis was sentenced to four and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be followed by a one year term of mandatory supervised release on this charge.
Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office said the charge stems from an incident in July of 2019 when Travis whipped a child with a charging cord then stepped on the child’s head.
At the time of the incident, Travis was sharing a home with the child’s mother and the child.
Travis also admitted to Petitions to Revoke in two separate felony cases.
These were filed because Travis failed to abide by the terms of the court’s sentencing orders and for committing new offenses.
He was sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a felony retail theft case out of Murphysboro in 2018.
Travis has also been sentenced to four and a half years on a felony forgery case that occurred at the ZX Gas Station in Carbondale in 2017.
Each of the prison sentences will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
